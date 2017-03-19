Suspect arrested after threats made at London Muslim Mosque

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a threatened shooting at the London Muslim Mosque.

London police responded to the mosque on Oxford St. near Wharncliffe Rd. shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a man had allegedly threatened to shoot police inside. Police directed parishioners to lock the doors and officers arrived immediately thereafter.

No injuries were sustained during the incident and no firearm was located.

“During a verbal confrontation the situation escalated and he made threats to those present,” said the London Muslim Mosque in a statement issued on Sunday.

“At this time, the London Muslim Mosque is not treating this as hate motivated and believe there is no ongoing threat to the Mosque.”

The man has been arrested for uttering threats and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).