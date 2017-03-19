Two-car crash in North York leaves one man dead
One man died from his injuries after a two-vehicle collision in North York.
It happened on York Mills Road near Yonge Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Investigators indicated that a taxi was involved in the crash, and according to paramedics, the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
One person has been taken into custody.
No word on charges at this time.
