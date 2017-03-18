Foul play likely not factor in deadly Kelowna fall

Police don’t believe foul play was involved in a fatal fall from a Kelowna apartment building balcony Friday night.

While Kelowna RCMP denied Global’s request for an interview, they did issue a news release stating that after interviewing several witnesses on scene, police don’t believe foul play is involved in the man’s death. Police have now turned over the investigation to the B.C. Coroners Service

Unofficial: one man dead after falling from fifth storey balcony in downtown Kelowna tonight around 10:20pm pic.twitter.com/LsAv7rlHWk — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) March 18, 2017

Police were called to The Lofts building in the 1300 block of Ellis street Friday just after 10 p.m. responding to a call that a man had fallen from a 5th floor balcony. It’s believed the man was attending a St.Patrick’s day party at the time of the deadly incident.

Jackson Nash lives in the building. He wasn’t home at the time but received a disturbing text from his roommate about the tragic fall.

“Oh it’s pretty sad,” Nash said. “I got the text saying that so and so fell from the 5th floor, I looked at it and thought whoa, pretty crazy.”

Another resident who called 9-1-1 told Global News Friday night that the man was in his 20s and from out of town.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300.