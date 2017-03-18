Lethbridge police investigate assault after woman attacked by man, solicited for sex

A woman is recovering in hospital after a serious assault in Lethbridge early Saturday morning.

Police said the woman went to a local police station and reported she was attacked by an unknown man in the area of 6 Avenue South near the Civic Centre at around 3:15 am.

The 38-year-old woman said the man approached her, solicited her for sex and when she refused he assaulted her when she refused.

Police said she eventually escaped and ran out into traffic along 6 Avenue South, where multiple vehicles drove past her before a taxi stopped and transported her to the police station.

EMS was called and transported the victim to Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment of serious head and facial injuries. She has since been released.

The suspect is described as 5’9” tall, 160 lbs., with short brush-cut style hair and a heavy accent. He was wearing a white or cream hoodie and possibly jeans.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time or has information related to the incident, they’re asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers.

Police continue to investigate and the identity of the woman has not been released.