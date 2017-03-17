Surrey man charged for 2012 violent sexual assault

Police have arrested and charged a suspect five years after a violent sexual assault in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP has charged Timothy James Wyslouzil, 46, with five counts including sexual assault with a weapon, choking and/or suffocating while committing a sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The alleged attack occurred on June 2, 2012 in the 13300-block of 68th Avenue. The suspect is alleged to have physically and sexually assaulted a woman while threatening to kill her. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

“All complaints of sexual assault are treated very seriously and the victim’s welfare is paramount in investigations like this,”said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a news release. “The diligence of our officers in their thorough approach to this investigation resulted in a significant arrest that will hopefully improve the victim’s peace of mind and the community’s safety.”

Wyslouzil, a resident of Surrey, is currently in custody on these charges.