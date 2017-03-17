Crime
March 17, 2017 1:22 pm

Man no richer after robbing bank

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Cathan Hall robbed a Kelowna bank in April 2016.

A A

A man who robbed a Kelowna bank has been ordered to pay the money back.

Last April, Cathan Michael Preston Hall passed a note demanding cash to a teller at the KLO Road branch of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Hall indicated he had a weapon but didn’t produce one.

He fled with the loot which police said may have been stained red by an exploding dye-pack.

Hall was sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty.

He also has to pay $1,000 restitution and a $200 Victim Surcharge Fee.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank Robbery
CIBC
dye-pack
Kelowna
Okanagan
robber sentenced

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News