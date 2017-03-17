Man no richer after robbing bank

A man who robbed a Kelowna bank has been ordered to pay the money back.

Last April, Cathan Michael Preston Hall passed a note demanding cash to a teller at the KLO Road branch of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Hall indicated he had a weapon but didn’t produce one.

He fled with the loot which police said may have been stained red by an exploding dye-pack.

Hall was sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty.

He also has to pay $1,000 restitution and a $200 Victim Surcharge Fee.