Atwater Library hosting 150-word writing contest inspired by Canada 150

Elise Moser, project coordinator with the Atwater Library, stopped by Global News Morning and spoke with Kim Sullivan about a contest they are holding for Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation.

The “150 Words for 150 Years” contest encourages entrants to write short pieces of only 150 words — a style known as flash writing — focusing on what it means to be Canadian.

There are separate categories for fiction and non-fiction entries, and a cash prize of $150.

The winning pieces of writing will be featured at the Atwater Library once all submissions have been read and judged.

The library is also hosting a companion project, “Canada in 150 Seconds,” showcasing 150-second videos by Montrealers celebrating Canada 150.

“On the 150th day of the year, which is May 30th, we’re going to have a party at the library,” Moser said, noting the event will be open to all.

Submissions for the contest are due on March 30 and can be submitted through the Atwater Library contest page.