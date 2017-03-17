Crime
March 17, 2017 7:56 am

Serious assault sends one to hospital in critical condition

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Police were called to an address in the West Broadway area after a serious assault sent one person to the hospital.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
A A

 

WINNIPEG – Police are investigating after a serious assault sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning.

Winnipeg police were called to the 200 block of Langside Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police confirm one man is in critical condition.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Critical Condition
Langside
Man
Police
serious assaul

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News