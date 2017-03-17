Serious assault sends one to hospital in critical condition
A A
WINNIPEG – Police are investigating after a serious assault sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning.
Winnipeg police were called to the 200 block of Langside Street around 1:30 a.m.
Police confirm one man is in critical condition.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.