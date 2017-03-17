Man sought after woman sexually assaulted in lobby of gym at Jane and Finch

TORONTO – Police are seeking a man they say sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman at a gym in Toronto’s Yorkgate Mall.

Investigators say the woman was in the lobby of Planet Fitness on Monday afternoon when a man stepped in front of her, blocking her path.

They allege the man grabbed her in a bear hug and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to break free and ran from the building.

The suspect is described as five feet 10 or 11 inches tall, about 250 pounds, and between 20 and 25 years old.

Police say he has a heavy build, short or shaved black hair and wears glasses.