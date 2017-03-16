Celebrating French culture and values is important to many Kelowna residents

Students and teachers at Ecole de l’Anse-au-sable — a French school in Kelowna — have a reason to celebrate because it’s almost International Francophonie Day.

International Francophonie Day takes place annually on March 20. The day is meant to promote and remember French tradition through learning about their culture and history.

Principal, Fariba Daragahi, said the festivities have been going on all week.

“Francophone heritage is very present in Kelowna, so by celebrating that ever year and every day we contribute in many ways to the cultural, you know, picture of Kelowna,” Daragahi said. “[We] are here as a French school to pass on our culture and heritage to the students.”

Along with dance and music, maple syrup is also a large part of French culture. Rene Turmel, a French maple syrup maker, was rolling the syrup in snow.

“Maple syrup has always been something to have fun, to go around and have fun,” Turmel said. “I want to keep the tradition, this is my goal because there’s not many people today doing it the old fashioned way.”

