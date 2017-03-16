Alberta flu death toll hits 50 in 2016-17 season: AHS

Alberta has recorded 50 flu-related deaths for the 2016/17 season as of Thursday.

The latest report on influenza statistics from Alberta Health Services shows most of the deaths this season have been in the Calgary and Edmonton zones.

The data released March 16 showed 16 deaths in Edmonton and six in the north zone. The number of deaths in the south, Calgary and central zones remained the same since March 2 at seven, 14 and seven, respectively.

Influenza A has made the most people sick this year with 3,637 deaths recorded.

Over 1,300 people have been hospitalized because of the respiratory illness.