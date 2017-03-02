Alberta flu death toll hits 47 in 2016-17 season

Alberta has recorded 47 flu-related deaths so far during the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its latest report on the province’s influenza statistics.

The data released March 2 showed one more death in each of the Edmonton and North zones since last week’s report.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

The first flu-related death in Alberta was recorded in Calgary in a report released on Dec. 1.

So far this season, there have been 3,522 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A, 83 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B, and 1,267 Albertans have been admitted to hospital.

Over 1.1 million Albertans have received flu shots.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.