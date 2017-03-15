Crime
Man charged with 12 offences after Mississauga shooting in December

Peel Regional Police have charged a man in relation to a shooting in Mississauga last December.

Peel Regional Police have charged a man after shots were fired into a car in Mississauga last year, leaving a passenger with injuries.

Police said officers were called to the Goreway and Nashua drives area at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 after several shots were fired into a vehicle. The 22-year-old passenger was shot in the hand.

Officers recently found the suspect’s vehicle in Brampton and the accused was arrested on Friday.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. Police said officers found a loaded firearm, drugs and cash.

Demetre Hibbert has been charged with 12 firearm, drug and bail-related offences.

Hibbert is in police custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

