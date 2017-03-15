Inquest into death of woman who fell down Regina hotel laundry chute scheduled for March

The Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office says an inquest will be held later this month into the death of Nadine Machiskinic.

Twenty-nine-year-old Machiskinic was found at the bottom of the laundry chute at Regina’s Delta Hotel in January 2015.

An autopsy found Machiskinic had died from blunt force trauma consistent with a fall and tests showed she had drugs in her system at the time of her death.

The final coroner’s report from Chief Coroner Kent Stewart, released in June 2016, concluded that her death was accidental.

However, Machiskinic’s family say they received an alternate autopsy report that showed she would have been incapable of climbing into the laundry chute on her own.

The family has been vocal about their desire for more information.

“The most frustrating part is continually waiting for answers and continually being given the same response over and over and over for about two years,” Delores Stevenson, Machiskinic’s aunt said.

The inquest beings March 27.

“I’m not even sure if it will bring peace to my family,” Stevenson said.

“I’m not even sure if it will bring closure to my family. But I’m hoping that we can get some answers.”

Her family also filed a lawsuit against the hotel in January 2016.

Machiskinic’s grandma, Laura Apooch, is listed as the plaintiff and is being represented by Tony Merchant of the Merchant Law Group.

Merchant argued that the accessibility of the laundry chute, and its ability to fit a person is negligent.

The claim also names Delta owner, Luxury Hotels International of Canada, as a defendant, in addition to the yet to be determined chute installer, manufacturer, and hotel security.

With files from The Canadian Press