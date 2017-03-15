World
March 15, 2017 7:32 pm

Mexican prisoners allegedly forced to wear thongs, scrub floors on all fours

By Staff The Associated Press

An inmate relative confronts police protecting the perimeter at the Apodaca state prison near Monterrey, Mexico Tuesday Feb. 21, 2012. The government of Nuevo Leon is investigating alleged inmate abuse at a prison in Apodaca.

AP Photo/Hans Maximo-Musielik)
A state government in northern Mexico says it is investigating alleged inmate abuse at one of its prisons.

The scandal surfaced with a video posted on social media sites showing a group of male inmates wearing nothing but thong underwear and being forced to scrub floors on their hands and knees, while apparently being kicked and shoved by other inmates.

The government of Nuevo Leon state says the incident occurred at a prison in Apodaca, suburb of the city of Monterrey.

It condemned the incident, and in response staged a search of the prison Wednesday that officials say found a number of knife-like objects and drugs.

READ MORE: 52 dead, 12 injured in riot at northern Mexico prison

There have been a number of inmate fights at prisons in Nuevo Leon between members of rival drug gangs.

