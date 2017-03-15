U of A Pandas volleyball team looking to put cherry on record-setting season

The University of Alberta Pandas volleyball team heads to the national championship tournament in Toronto as the number one seed, after losing just twice all season.

Alberta set a new record for its program for most consecutive wins with 20 straight victories.

The Pandas won the Canada West Championships on Sunday and now the focus turns to Friday’s championship opener against host Ryerson University.

“We’re really hungry for it,” said head coach Laurie Eisler. “It’s not about wanting to win, we need to win, like we need to finish this out. So we’re going there with that kind of purpose and intention to put it all out there.”