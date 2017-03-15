Halifax Water video highlights importance of ‘bacon responsibly’ to prevent clogs

A Halifax Water video published last week asks customers to “bacon responsibly” to prevent clogs in the water system infrastructure.

The video shows what happens when bacon grease is added to water: it coagulates.

A similar issue occurs when putting fat and oil in drains, according to the organization’s spokesperson James Campbell.

Halifax Water has six jet trucks, which have hoses that are used to clear clogs from the system. They cost about $500,000 each.

“They could be out doing better work and more productive work than sucking grease out of our pumping stations,” said Campbell on Wednesday.

“All our costs are costs that are passed onto our ratepayers, so anything residents can do to keep our costs down is a benefit to them.”

The video suggests ways to properly dispose of bacon grease, including wiping it away with a napkin and then putting it into a green bin.

Another option is to use it as an ingredient for a condiment called baconnaise.