Tories want Trudeau investigated after public servants helped at ‘campaign’ event, they say

The Conservatives’ ethics and accountability critic has asked for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be investigated after public servants helped prepare him for a visit to an Alberta reserve in October.

Alberta MP Blaine Calkins has written to the Public Service Commission, the body in charge of ensuring a “non-partisan” public service, and asked it to investigate after staff with the Privy Council Office (PCO) helped prepare the prime minister for an event that featured Stan Sakamoto, the Liberal candidate in the Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner byelection that was happening at the time.

Documents obtained by the Conservatives through access to information and sent to Global News show that PCO staff helped prepare Trudeau for a visit to the Blood Tribe Reserve on Oct. 14, 2016, which happened during the byelection campaign period.

A “meet-and-greet” that day on the reserve in Stand Off, Alta. had Sakamoto in attendance.

The Conservatives say this was a campaign event and, as such, public servants should not have prepared briefing material for the prime minister.

The visit was “clearly a political activity, rather than official business of the Government of Canada,” so the PCO’s involvement was “highly inappropriate,” Calkins said in a statement.

However, during the visit, the prime minister also met with the chief and council to discuss First Nations issues.

The background material prepared by PCO that appears in the ATIP documents summarizes issues facing the First Nation and discusses an ongoing legal dispute with the federal government about the size of the reserve’s territory.

The visit to the Blood Tribe Reserve does not appear in Trudeau’s public calendar, on the official pm.gc.ca website. There is no entry for Oct. 14, 2016.

Global News has requested comment from the Prime Minister’s Office but did not receive a response by press time.

The Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner byelection took place Oct. 24, 2016. It was won by the Conservative candidate, Glen Motz, who finished far ahead of Sakamoto.