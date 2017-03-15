Watch the first teaser trailer for the ‘Love Actually’ sequel
A short teaser for the Love Actually sequel has been revealed.
The romantic comedy is being revived for a Comic Relief special titled Red Nose Day Actually.
The new clip features Andrew Lincoln back in the role of Mark, who tried to win Keira Knightley’s Juliet with a series of signs declaring his love on the doorstep of the home she shared with her fiancé.
Fans on Twitter are very excited about the short sequel.
The original Love Actually featured an ensemble cast that included Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman.
Those returning for the sequel include Grant, Lincoln, Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Thompson opted out of the reunion because she believes it was “too sad [and] too soon” after the death of Rickman, who played her husband in the film.
The sequel, written by Richard Curtis (the original writer and director), revisits the characters in the present day.
“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials on TV things I’ve worked on — Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley, and Mr Bean,” Curtis told Harpers Bazaar. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based on one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America.”
“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do ten minutes to see what everyone is now up to.”
He continued: “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.”
The new ten-minute story will air March 25.
Watch the teaser trailer in the spot above.
