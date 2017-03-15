Watch the first teaser trailer for the ‘Love Actually’ sequel

A short teaser for the Love Actually sequel has been revealed.

The romantic comedy is being revived for a Comic Relief special titled Red Nose Day Actually.

The new clip features Andrew Lincoln back in the role of Mark, who tried to win Keira Knightley’s Juliet with a series of signs declaring his love on the doorstep of the home she shared with her fiancé.

READ MORE: Cate Blanchett, Keira Knightley, Kit Harington among stars in powerful UNCHR video about refugee crisis

Fans on Twitter are very excited about the short sequel.

Y'ALL this love actually reunion short has got me SHOOK im so excited for it — heather 🌹 (@heather_massi) March 14, 2017

YALL HAVE NO IDEA HOW EXCITED I AM FOR THE LOVE ACTUALLY SEQUEL — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) March 9, 2017

Could I be anymore excited for the Red Nose Day Love Actually follow up? No I couldn't. — Scott Moore (@smoore444) February 16, 2017

TANGINA NIYO IM SO HYPED FOR THE LOVE ACTUALLY SHORT FILM SEQUEL NEXT WEEK — athena (@starkathena) March 15, 2017

#LoveActually is my favorite movie of all time! Watched it for the xxth time. 😄 Can't wait for its sequel! March 24 is the day. ❤ Story continues below — ValerieVS  (@VSisLove) March 15, 2017

The original Love Actually featured an ensemble cast that included Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for beloved actor Alan Rickman

Those returning for the sequel include Grant, Lincoln, Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Thompson opted out of the reunion because she believes it was “too sad [and] too soon” after the death of Rickman, who played her husband in the film.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

READ MORE: Hugh Grant explains why he ‘lost interest’ and left Hollywood

The sequel, written by Richard Curtis (the original writer and director), revisits the characters in the present day.

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials on TV things I’ve worked on — Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley, and Mr Bean,” Curtis told Harpers Bazaar. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based on one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America.”

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do ten minutes to see what everyone is now up to.”

He continued: “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.”

The new ten-minute story will air March 25.

Watch the teaser trailer in the spot above.