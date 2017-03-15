Canada
March 15, 2017 10:07 am
Updated: March 15, 2017 10:21 am

Atlantic Canadians support screening immigrants for ‘Canadian values’: CRA poll

By Reporter  Global News

A Canadian flag blows in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
A A

A majority of Atlantic Canadians support the federal government screening potential immigrants for Canadian values before allowing them to enter into the country, according to a new poll by Corporate Research Associates (CRA).

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians want a ‘Canadian values’ screening test for immigrants: poll

Story continues below

The poll, released Wednesday morning, is based on a telephone sample of 1,511 adult Atlantic Canadians, conducted from Feb. 2 to March 1, 2017.

CRA says the poll shows 68 per cent of residents completely or mostly support screening potential immigrants for Canadian values. Twenty-six per cent of those surveyed completely or mostly oppose this idea, and six per cent do not know or do not have an opinion on the matter.

“While the definition of Canadian values is yet to be determined, the need for such a definition is clearly evident by the majority of Atlantic Canadians who support screening potential immigrants for Canadian values before allowing them entry into the country,” said Don Mills, chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates, in a news release.

“We intend to research the definition of the most common Canadian values.”

WATCH: Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch reaffirms ‘Canadian Values’ test following mosque attack.

CRA says the level of support for the federal government screening potential immigrants for Canadian values is consistent across the Atlantic Provinces.

–More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Canada Canadian Values Test
Canada
Canadian Immigration
Canadian Values Test
Corporate Research Associates
New Brunswick
Newfoundland
Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News