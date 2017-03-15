Atlantic Canadians support screening immigrants for ‘Canadian values’: CRA poll

A majority of Atlantic Canadians support the federal government screening potential immigrants for Canadian values before allowing them to enter into the country, according to a new poll by Corporate Research Associates (CRA).

The poll, released Wednesday morning, is based on a telephone sample of 1,511 adult Atlantic Canadians, conducted from Feb. 2 to March 1, 2017.

CRA says the poll shows 68 per cent of residents completely or mostly support screening potential immigrants for Canadian values. Twenty-six per cent of those surveyed completely or mostly oppose this idea, and six per cent do not know or do not have an opinion on the matter.

“While the definition of Canadian values is yet to be determined, the need for such a definition is clearly evident by the majority of Atlantic Canadians who support screening potential immigrants for Canadian values before allowing them entry into the country,” said Don Mills, chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates, in a news release.

“We intend to research the definition of the most common Canadian values.”

CRA says the level of support for the federal government screening potential immigrants for Canadian values is consistent across the Atlantic Provinces.

