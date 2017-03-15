Canada
March 15, 2017 5:44 am
Updated: March 15, 2017 5:45 am

Canadian students asked to submit Google doodle design for Canada’s 150th birthday

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels.

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File
TORONTO – Google is asking Canadian students to submit a design for the banner atop the search engine home page to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 have until May 2 to submit a Google doodle based on the theme “What I see for Canada’s future is…”

The winning student’s doodle – to be judged on “artistic merit, creativity and originality” – will be displayed on the Google.ca homepage for a day.

The winning “doodler” will receive a $10,000 scholarship, a $10,000 technology grant for his or her school and a paid trip to Toronto where the top doodle will be revealed on June 13.

Google says students can submit a doodle made from almost any medium, including computer code.

The winning doodle will be selected by Google employees and a panel of guest judges which includes federal Science Minister Kirsty Duncan.

Students, parents and teachers can download entry forms and contest rules at g.co/d4gcanada.
