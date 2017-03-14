Canada
March 14, 2017 8:14 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 8:50 pm

RCMP ask for help naming future police dogs with 2017 ‘Name the Puppy’ contest

By

The first three German shepherd puppies born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in 2017.

RCMP
A A

The Innisfail RCMP is looking for help in naming Canada’s future police service dogs.

Officials at the Police Dog Service Centre (PDSTC) in Alberta say 13 German Shepherd puppies will be born throughout the year and are asking Canadian children to choose their names.

The winning names need to be original and creative, which is why the RCMP is counting on the help of kids to send in their suggestions.

Staff Sgt. Eric Stebenne said the contest has been extremely popular through the last few years, receiving over 20,000 submissions each time.

“I look forward to get all the suggestions and recommendations from all the young participants,” Stebenne said.

Mama dog Haley nurses three German shepherd puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre.

RCMP

Story continues below

The names are meant to fit a working dog, not a pet, as they will serve the puppies well throughout their careers as police dogs, RCMP said.

The submissions must begin with the letter “K” and have two syllables and a total of nine letters.

Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger.

Participants can either fill an online form or write their puppy name, own name, age, complete address and telephone number to:

Name the Puppy 2017 contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, Alberta T4G 1S8

Officers say they love to receive pictures and paintings and encourage kids to get creative with their submissions.

Winning entries will be selected by the PDSTC staff and will include one winner from each province and territory.

The contest deadline is April 11, 2017.

Haley, seen here as a puppy, was one of the puppies named in the 2015 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

RCMP

The lucky winners will be announced on May 11 and will receive a laminated eight by 10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

Last year’s contest featured pups with names starting with the letter “J”. Some of the winners included Jango, Jolt, Jade, and Jorgia.

READ MORE: RCMP announce winners of national Name the Puppy contest

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Canadian police dogs
German Shepherds
Innisfail RCMP
Name the Puppy contest
Police dog contest
Police Dog Service Centre
Puppy contest
RCMP Name the Puppy Contest
RCMP puppy contest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News