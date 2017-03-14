RCMP ask for help naming future police dogs with 2017 ‘Name the Puppy’ contest

The Innisfail RCMP is looking for help in naming Canada’s future police service dogs.

Officials at the Police Dog Service Centre (PDSTC) in Alberta say 13 German Shepherd puppies will be born throughout the year and are asking Canadian children to choose their names.

The winning names need to be original and creative, which is why the RCMP is counting on the help of kids to send in their suggestions.

Staff Sgt. Eric Stebenne said the contest has been extremely popular through the last few years, receiving over 20,000 submissions each time.

“I look forward to get all the suggestions and recommendations from all the young participants,” Stebenne said.

The names are meant to fit a working dog, not a pet, as they will serve the puppies well throughout their careers as police dogs, RCMP said.

The submissions must begin with the letter “K” and have two syllables and a total of nine letters.

Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger.

Participants can either fill an online form or write their puppy name, own name, age, complete address and telephone number to:

Name the Puppy 2017 contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, Alberta T4G 1S8

Officers say they love to receive pictures and paintings and encourage kids to get creative with their submissions.

Winning entries will be selected by the PDSTC staff and will include one winner from each province and territory.

The contest deadline is April 11, 2017.

The lucky winners will be announced on May 11 and will receive a laminated eight by 10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

Last year’s contest featured pups with names starting with the letter “J”. Some of the winners included Jango, Jolt, Jade, and Jorgia.

