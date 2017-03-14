Cold weather drop-in services extended at 3 Toronto locations

The city has extended cold weather drop-in services at three locations as Toronto continues to experience harsh winter conditions.

St. Felix Centre at 25 Augusta Ave. will provide 24-hour service until Saturday. Margaret’s Toronto East Drop-In Centre at 323 Dundas St. E. will continue services until April 15.

An overnight warming centre will also run at St. Lawrence Community Recreation Centre on The Esplanade between Saturday and April 15.

Thanks to City staff, St. Felix Centre & Margaret's for finding a way to keep 24-hour cold weather drop-in services going past March 15. pic.twitter.com/vrKeX4ghzJ — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 15, 2017

“No one should be without a warm place to spend the night in Toronto and I’m glad that St. Felix Centre and Margaret’s have been willing to help,” said Mayor John Tory in a written statement.

The two city-funded drop-ins were scheduled to stop 24-hour continuous service on March 1, but the facilities were extended until Wednesday.