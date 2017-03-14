Canada
March 14, 2017 4:55 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 4:58 pm

Sask. rural municipalities will need to help tackle deficit: Premier Brad Wall

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Brad Wall told the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities that there are going to be difficult decisions in the provincial budget.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Premier Brad Wall is warning rural municipal leaders that they will have to help tackle Saskatchewan’s deficit.

Wall told the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities that there are going to be difficult decisions in the provincial budget, which is to be released next week.

The premier said everything is on the table, including revenue- sharing with municipalities.

He also said the government will look at the education portion of property taxes, provincial sales tax exemptions and the PST in general.

The province needs to save money because a big drop in natural resource revenue — as well as lower than expected tax revenue and higher crop insurance claims — has pushed the deficit up to about $1.2 billion.

Wall has already said the government wants public-sector wages and benefits cut by 3.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

