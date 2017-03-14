World Anti-Doping Agency headquarters staying in Montreal until at least 2021
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it is keeping its headquarters in Montreal until at least 2021.
WADA director general Olivier Niggli made the announcement in Lausanne Tuesday.
There had been rumours the headquarters would move to Europe to be closer to those of the International Olympic Committee.
But WADA spokesman Ben Nichols says the anti-doping agency has a lease in Montreal that runs until 2021.
He says discussion about the whereabouts of the headquarters beyond then is pure speculation.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who as the federal secretery of state for amateur sport helped bring WADA to the city, welcomed the news.
