March 14, 2017 3:58 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 4:15 pm

Evacuation underway after chemical spill in eastern Ontario highway crash: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

The OPP say the multi-vehicle crash happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

File / Global News
LEEDS, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re evacuating an area in eastern Ontario after a multi-vehicle accident on a major highway caused a chemical spill.

Police say the accident took place on Highway 401 on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. near Lansdowne, Ont.

They say the accident involved cars and transport trucks, though did not indicate how many.

Police say one of the transport trucks is leaking an unidentified “toxic substance,” prompting them to evacuate the area as a precaution.

Police did not indicate if anyone had been killed or injured in the pileup or speculate on the cause of the accident.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions around the accident site as the investigation continues.

