Poppy crosswalk proposal rejected

There will be no walking on painted poppies in Vernon.

The mayor says they’re considering a new plan to honour veterans after the the Royal Canadian Legion rejected a proposed poppy crosswalk.

The concept is akin to rainbow crosswalks celebrating LGBTQ diversity.

The Legion opposes using poppy symbols on areas that are walked or driven on.

Mayor Akbal Mund says a possible alternative is a tribute path near Cenotaph Park that could include poppy images on lamp posts.