Appeal of Halifax cab driver’s acquittal moving ahead as legal documents served: Crown

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service says it is moving ahead with its appeal of the acquittal of Bassam Al-Rawi.

Al-Rawi, a former cab driver, was found not guilty earlier this month of sexually assaulting a drunk female passenger in his cab in May 2015.

The Public Prosecution Service confirms to Global News that they have served the 40-year-old with legal documents which will move the appeal process along.

The Crown has said it will appeal the ruling, reported first by Metro Halifax, in which Lehenan said “clearly a drunk can consent,” on the following grounds:

the judge erred in law in holding the Crown had adduced no evidence of lack of consent on the part of the complainant

the judge erred in law by engaging in speculation on the issue of consent rather than drawing inferences from the facts proven in the evidence

the erred in law by failing to give proper legal effect to the facts found by him

the judge erred in law in his interpretation and application of the test for capacity to consent

the judge erred in law by failing to direct himself on the provisions of section 273.1 of the criminal code

the judge erred in law by failing to determine whether the accused had taken all reasonable steps to ascertain that the complainant was consenting

such other grounds of appeal as may appear from a review of the record under appeal

The Halifax Regional Municipality has also confirmed that Al-Rawi’s cab licence has expired and he hasn’t applied for a renewal.

According to the municipality, he can apply again but if an applicant is not deemed fit and proper to drive a cab, the licence will be denied.

