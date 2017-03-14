Traffic
March 14, 2017 2:18 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 2:19 pm

Charges pending after man struck by vehicle at southeast Edmonton crosswalk

By Web Producer  Global News

Police on scene at Kirkwood Avenue and 38 Street shortly after 8 a.m. March 14, 2017.

Geoff Stickle, Global News
Edmonton police taped off the area where a 64-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.

It happened during the morning rush hour at around 7 a.m. near Kirkwood Avenue and 38 Street.

The man was walking westbound across 38 Street when he was struck by a Pontiac vehicle heading south, EPS said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said charges against the driver are pending.

