Charges pending after man struck by vehicle at southeast Edmonton crosswalk
Edmonton police taped off the area where a 64-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.
It happened during the morning rush hour at around 7 a.m. near Kirkwood Avenue and 38 Street.
The man was walking westbound across 38 Street when he was struck by a Pontiac vehicle heading south, EPS said.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
EPS said charges against the driver are pending.
