Vancouver man stabbed in random home invasion
A 27-year-old Vancouver man is recovering in hospital following a home invasion in East Vancouver this morning.
Police say around 1:15 a.m. they were called to a home on Ferndale Street, near Lakewood Drive, after reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
After speaking with the man and other occupants of the home, police say it appears they were victims of a random home invasion.
Police were able to locate the suspect around 2 a.m. in the area of East Pender Street and Garden Drive. When they attempted to speak to him, he ran but a police K9 unit was used to track his movement. He was arrested a short time later in the area of Garden Drive and Triumph Street. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The 19-year-old man from Vancouver remains in police custody pending charges. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.