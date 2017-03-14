Vancouver man stabbed in random home invasion

A 27-year-old Vancouver man is recovering in hospital following a home invasion in East Vancouver this morning.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. they were called to a home on Ferndale Street, near Lakewood Drive, after reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

After speaking with the man and other occupants of the home, police say it appears they were victims of a random home invasion.

Police were able to locate the suspect around 2 a.m. in the area of East Pender Street and Garden Drive. When they attempted to speak to him, he ran but a police K9 unit was used to track his movement. He was arrested a short time later in the area of Garden Drive and Triumph Street. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old man from Vancouver remains in police custody pending charges. Police say the investigation is ongoing.