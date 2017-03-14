Longueuil police seeking public’s help to identify victims of alleged pedophile

Longueuil police is seeking the public’s help in searching for potential victims of Marc Clermont.

Officers allege the 61-year-old solicited sex with a minor by paying the victim’s mother.

He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse after being arrested on suspicions of sexual assault.

Clermont is being charged with soliciting sex with a minor, sexual assault, making sexual contact with someone under the age of 16, inciting sexual contact with someone under 16, sexually assaulting a minor, possession of juvenile pornography and possession of cannabis.

Authorities say the alleged sexual assault victim was a girl, who is now nine-years-old, and the crimes took place over three years.

Clermont appeared in court on Monday for a bail hearing, which was delayed until March 17.

As of March 14, Longueuil police said it has received at least one lead from the public and will be investigating.