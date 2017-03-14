Crime
March 14, 2017 12:41 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 12:48 pm

Longueuil police seeking public’s help to identify victims of alleged pedophile

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help in searching for more potential victims who may have been abused by alleged pedophile Marc Clermont.

Longueuil police is seeking the public’s help in searching for potential victims of Marc Clermont.

Officers allege the 61-year-old solicited sex with a minor by paying the victim’s mother.

He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse after being arrested on suspicions of sexual assault.

Clermont is being charged with soliciting sex with a minor, sexual assault, making sexual contact with someone under the age of 16, inciting sexual contact with someone under 16, sexually assaulting a minor, possession of juvenile pornography and possession of cannabis.

Authorities say the alleged sexual assault victim was a girl, who is now nine-years-old, and the crimes took place over three years.

Clermont appeared in court on Monday for a bail hearing, which was delayed until March 17.

As of March 14, Longueuil police said it has received at least one lead from the public and will be investigating.

Global News