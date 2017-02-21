Man seen giving pucks to kids in Saint-Bruno park was handing out promotional items: police

Longueuil police have confirmed that a man who was allegedly seen offering hockey pucks to children and inviting them to his vehicle in a park in Mont-Saint-Bruno last week, contacted officers himself.

The incidents took place at Parc Monseigneur-Gervais, just behind École Monseigneur-Gilles-Gervais.

The man was said to have stood near the statue of hockey player Daniel Sedin, speaking to children skating on the ice around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Police said they spoke to the suspect who offered his version of events.

The man said he was handing out promotional items for a company he works for. The goal of which was to encourage youth to be more physically active by taking part in activities such as ice hockey.

The police department issued a statement saying it was confident that there was no criminal intent in the man’s actions.

The department did take the opportunity however to remind parents of the importance of teaching children how to stay safe when interacting with strangers.

Quick tips for staying safe:

Don’t put conspicuous labels on your children’s clothing and schoolbags. Kids are more likely to trust a stranger if called by their name.

There is safety in numbers. A child accompanied by a friend is less likely to be approached by a stranger with doubtful intentions.

Keep a safe distance. Tell your child to remain at least three giant steps away from a stranger or anyone who is making them uncomfortable.

Have a secret family password for emergencies. Your child should not follow anyone who says they were sent to pick them up, unless they know the family password.

Role play. Ask your children what they would do in any given circumstance.

For more information on keeping your children safe, consult the Longueuil police department’s Facebook page.

