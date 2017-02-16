Suspect seen offering kids hockey pucks, inviting them into car in Saint-Bruno

Parents in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, in Montreal’s south shore, are being warned by Longueuil police to keep an eye out for a man allegedly seen offering children hockey pucks and inviting them into his vehicle.

The incidences are taking place at Parc Monseigneur-Gervais, just behind École Monseigneur-Gilles-Gervais.

The man is described as a French-speaking Caucasian male of around 55-years-old, 5″9 and wearing a black coat.

He apparently stands near the statue of hockey player Daniel Sedin, speaking to children skating on the ice around 5:30 p.m.

According to authorities, none of the children accepted the man’s offer of embarking in his vehicle.

Police have increased their presence in the area.