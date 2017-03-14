Flight cancellations at Pearson airport as snowstorm hits GTA

More than 400 flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport as a snowstorm moves through the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m. ET., 220 arrival and 194 departure flights have been cancelled due to the weather. Officials say further delays are expected throughout the day.

Travellers are being reminded to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Winter weather this morning may cause delays & cancellations. Please check flight info with your airline or at https://t.co/jVGmKAtJMQ — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) March 14, 2017

Most of the GTA remains under a special weather statement as the snowstorm is expected to bring 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.

The bulk of the snow is staying south and well to the east of Toronto with the Hamilton, Oakville and Niagara Region still under a winter storm warning. They are expected to receive about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow accumulation.

Officials are telling motorists to slow down and to adjust their driving to the changing weather conditions.

Environment Canada said the snow will taper off to scattered flurries Tuesday night as the winter storm moves away to the northeast.

School Closures

All classes and activities planned for Brock University’s main campus, as well as those at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and the Hamilton campus are cancelled Tuesday.

The buildings are closed for the day and only essential services, such as dining for students in residences, are available.

McMaster University is also closed on Tuesday. The closure also applies to classes and other activities scheduled for Tuesday evening.

McMaster will be closed tomorrow, March 14, due to inclement weather: https://t.co/UxFXMg1Raq — McMaster University (@McMasterU) March 14, 2017

Mohawk College and Sheridan College are also closed for the day.

Mohawk College is closed due to inclement weather. Check local media or mohawkcollege.ca for more information. — Mohawk College News (@MohawkCollege) March 14, 2017

Weather notice: All Sheridan campuses are closed Tues., March 14. Classes, business operations & the Sheridan Shuttle are cancelled. Pls RT — Sheridan College (@sheridancollege) March 14, 2017

