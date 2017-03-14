Flight cancellations at Pearson airport as snowstorm hits GTA
More than 400 flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport as a snowstorm moves through the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
As of 5 a.m. ET., 220 arrival and 194 departure flights have been cancelled due to the weather. Officials say further delays are expected throughout the day.
Travellers are being reminded to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.
Most of the GTA remains under a special weather statement as the snowstorm is expected to bring 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.
The bulk of the snow is staying south and well to the east of Toronto with the Hamilton, Oakville and Niagara Region still under a winter storm warning. They are expected to receive about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow accumulation.
Officials are telling motorists to slow down and to adjust their driving to the changing weather conditions.
Environment Canada said the snow will taper off to scattered flurries Tuesday night as the winter storm moves away to the northeast.
School Closures
All classes and activities planned for Brock University’s main campus, as well as those at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and the Hamilton campus are cancelled Tuesday.
The buildings are closed for the day and only essential services, such as dining for students in residences, are available.
McMaster University is also closed on Tuesday. The closure also applies to classes and other activities scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Mohawk College and Sheridan College are also closed for the day.
