Winter storm set to hit Toronto, GTA; 15-25 cm of snow expected

Spring might be right around the corner, but Toronto is in store for some significant snow in the coming days.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, the GTA and parts of southern Ontario warning of snowfall beginning early next week.

“A developing low-pressure centre currently over the northwestern United States will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday and Monday night,” read a release on its website.

“Snow is forecast to spread into Southwestern Ontario during the day Monday then envelop much of Southern Ontario Monday night through Tuesday.”

Environment Canada said it will be a dry, fluffier snow which will create some blowing-snow issues as winds pick up during the winter storm.

Toronto is expected to receive between 15-25 centimetres, with Hamilton to Niagara possibly seeing up to 30 cm.

The temperature in Toronto will reach a high of -6 C Monday, with a low of -9 C. Tuesday will see an expected high of -5 C with a low of -8 C.

The release went on to say that the snowfall should taper off by Tuesday night. Wednesday’s temperature is projected to be a high of -2 C for Toronto.