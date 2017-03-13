Langley couple win $7 million in 6/49 lotto

A Langley couple is smiling but still in shock after winning $7 million in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Richard, 48, and Michelle, 43, said the win hasn’t sunk in but one thing they know is they won’t have to worry about much regarding money.

“I struggled so hard, working hard all my life,” Richard said while holding a giant cheque from the BC Lottery Corporation. “First, I’m going to take care of my family, then go on holiday.”

The couple both worked for a carnival and currently live in a travel trailer. Richard said they started buying Quick Pick lottery tickets about seven years ago. They found out they won the cool sum on Sunday night at about 9 p.m. after Michelle checked the numbers on her phone.

“I said Michelle I got one number, two numbers…. Holy s***, I got all the numbers,” Richard laughed.

Along with relaxing because “it’s a struggle out there,” Richard says they’ll be taking care of his mother, two brothers and sister, who live in Newfoundland as well as Michelle’s dad in Hazelton, B.C.

Along with shedding their worries over finances, Richard’s going to pay off his truck, buy another one and take that vacation. Nowhere exotic. Instead, they’ll be going to Newfoundland before heading on to the Yukon.

Is a big home on the list of things to buy?

No. Richard says they’ll be looking for a small house, maybe a double-wide trailer in Langley, Aldergrove or Hope.