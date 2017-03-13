Shoppers Drug Mart to replace Hard Rock Cafe at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

The Hard Rock Café, a longtime institution at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square, will be closing later this year to make way for a new Shoppers Drug Mart location.

Shoppers Drug Mart spokeswoman Julie Dunham confirmed the news in an email to AM640 Monday afternoon.

“Shoppers Drug Mart will be opening a store at Yonge and Dundas. This will be a relocation of the store at 10 Dundas St.,” she wrote.

Dunham said the company does not have any further details on the store layout, size or services at this time.

The Hard Rock Café opened its doors downtown in 1978 and became the international chain’s second establishment.

Mark Garner, executive director of the Downtown Yonge BIA, said the building has a heritage designation.

“The Hard Rock building was the Friar’s [Tavern] and the Nickelodeon back in the day,” Garner told The Oakley Show on AM640.

“We also believe that there’s some sort of cultural significance that should be preserved, based on the fact this is where Bob Dylan met the band and basically changed the music industry.”

In a statement Monday morning, Hard Rock International said the lease on the Toronto location would be ending in May.

“Hard Rock International is reviewing other opportunities, both in Toronto and elsewhere in Canada, to expand its Cafe, Hotel and Casinos brands,” the statement said, adding the company “has been and continues to be committed” to Canada

Hard Rock International has two other Canadian properties in Niagara Falls and Vancouver.