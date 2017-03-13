RCAF search and rescue technician who died during training honoured Monday

WINNIPEG — The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask. returned to Winnipeg Friday.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr was part of the 435 “Chinthe” Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg. He was from Lethbridge Alb.

Barr died after a potential malfunction in his parachute. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Barr’s ramp ceremony started at 2 p.m. at 17 Wing Winnipeg and was live streamed on this page.