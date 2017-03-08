RCAF search and rescue technician dead in training accident

A Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician has died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., on Wednesday.

A tweet from the official RCAF account said Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died while training.

Officials said Barr was part of the 435 “Chinthe” Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg, which conducts air mobility and search and rescue operations.

“On behalf of all 17 Wing Winnipeg and the entire RCAF, I would like to express my condolences to Master-Corporal Alfred Barr’s family, friends and fellow service members,” Col. Andy Cook, 17 Wing Winnipeg Commander, said in a statement.

“Master-Corporal Barr was a valuable member of 435 Squadron’s Search and Rescue team, and he will be deeply missed.”

While no specific details about the nature of the death were released, the RCAF’s Directorate of Flight Safety will be investigating.