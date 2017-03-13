Woman found dead after house fire in Whitecourt

A 69-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Whitecourt, Alta. after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

RCMP, fire fighters and paramedics responded to the blaze at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the Blue Ridge neighbourhood.

It was reported that two people were trapped inside.

The woman was later found dead inside the home and a 74-year-old man was flown to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance. He was later released.

The investigation continues and the Alberta Fire Commissioner’s Office and the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Whitecourt is approximately 181 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.