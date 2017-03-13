City to discuss new liquor store application near Calgary Drop-In Centre

City council is discussing an application for a new liquor store in the East Village Monday, controversial due to its close proximity to the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

If approved, the store would be on 6 Avenue just east of 5 Street S.E., which would put it about three blocks from the shelter.

The vote at the planning commission was far from unanimous with 6-3 in favour. Some of the people opposed were concerned that having a liquor store so close to the shelter would wave a figurative red flag in front of the Drop-In Centre.

DI executive director Debbie Newman said the centre is not opposed to the application, but suggested the owner of the liquor store needs to be responsible for taking precautions.

“While I wouldn’t get in the way of businesses being erected around the Drop-In Centre, I certainly think there’s a responsibility on both parties to deal with potential issues that might come up,” Newman said.

She points out there’s a relatively small percentage of people staying at the DI that have problems with alcohol.

