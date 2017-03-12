Careless driving charge laid in 401 transport truck collision near Chatham-Kent

One person is facing a careless driving charge in connection to a collision Sunday involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 westbound near Chatham-Kent, provincial police said.

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said in a media release that it occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Communication Road when one transport truck was rear ended by another.

The collision forced the rear truck into the north ditch where it had to be towed out, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

The unidentified 34-year-old male driver of the rear truck has been charged with careless driving.