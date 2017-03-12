Edmonton Police Service celebrates 125-year history with gala event Saturday

Police officers and dignitaries filled the Shaw Conference Centre Saturday evening to celebrate a major milestone for the Edmonton Police Service.

This year marks 125 years of policing in Edmonton.

“In 1892 we were formed as a police service with one constable and in 1905 we went to four constables and a chief of police and this evening we’re representing over 2,600 employees,” Chief Rod Knecht said.

Nearly 1,000 people attended Saturday’s gala, which included special guest appearances from Connor McDavid and a video message from Wayne Gretzky.

On Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers paid tribute to the EPS during the pre-game warm-up.

To mark the anniversary, the entire year is filled with celebrations.

“We’ve got a really good relationship in the community and this year we’re going to celebrate that,” Knecht said. “We invite the community to celebrate with us, participate with us.”

A special celebration is planned for all EPS staff in June and a community event will be held in August.

Global’s Gord Steinke hosted the event.