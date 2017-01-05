Crime
January 5, 2017 1:01 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 1:05 pm

Edmonton Police Service prepares to mark major milestone

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

An Edmonton Police Service cruiser, from 1976.

Courtesy, EPS
A A

As Canada prepares to celebrate its 150th birthday in 2017, the Edmonton Police Service is also celebrating a major milestone.

The police force will turn 125 years old this year and to mark the occasion, a number of events and activities have been planned to honour its history in Edmonton.

A commemorative logo was unveiled Thursday to mark the anniversary and features two constables, one representing the past and the other the future, as well as a silver maple leaf connecting the force to its Canadian heritage.

The EPS 125th anniversary commemorative logo.

Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service

“It’s my distinct privilege to help kick off this milestone year for the Edmonton Police Service,” Chief Rod Knecht said. “I encourage all Edmontonians to join us in commemorating our shared history and the strong community spirit that has kept this city safe and growing for well over a century.”

It was on June 20, 1892 that then-mayor Matthew McCauley brought forward a bylaw that allowed Edmonton to appoint town constables to keep the peace. Back then, the service was called the Edmonton Police Department.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Remembering Alex Decoteau: Olympian, soldier, Canada’s first aboriginal police officer

In the first decade, the EPD consisted of two constables, a bicycle and two whistles. Over the next 10 years, the department expanded to include a chief constable, inspector, two captains, five detectives, six sergeants and 52 constables.

The department was renamed the Edmonton Police Service in 1989. Now, the EPS is made up of more than 500 members.

READ MORE: ‘They have nostalgic value’: Edmonton police collect artifacts for 125th anniversary

To mark the major milestone, a celebration is planned for June 20, 2017 at City Hall. The High Level Bridge will also be lit up in EPS colours.

As a play on throwback Thursday, the EPS will share historic photos and news each week on the service’s social media pages. A commemorative comic book will be released, 125 trees will be planted on Arbor Day – May 5 and a summer picnic on Aug. 20 are a few other ways the EPS will mark its 125th anniversary. On March 7, the Edmonton Oilers will also pay tribute to the EPS with a special ceremony ahead of the game at Rogers Place.

EPS detective and artist Ken Bruns has created a print that illustrates the historical aspects of the police service. The print, which showcases officers, badges and several modes of transportation used by police in the past and present.

The print will be on display at EPS stations throughout the city and available through the artist via email at kbdrawingboard@hotmail.com.

eps-125-print

Last year the EPS began collecting artifacts in hopes of gathering as many items and stories as possible ahead of this year’s big anniversary. Anyone who has items or stories to share is asked to contact the EPS 125th anniversary organizing committee via email at EPS125@edmontonpolice.ca.

Gallery below: Throwback pictures of the Edmonton Police Service

eps-kdays-parade

An Edmonton police cruiser takes part in the K-Days Parade.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-cruiser-old

An Edmonton Police Service cruiser.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-car-1976

An Edmonton Police Service cruiser, from 1976.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-badges-old

Old Edmonton police badges.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-1972-2

Edmonton Police Service pictured in 1972.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-1972

Edmonton Police Service members pictured in 1972.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-1971

Edmonton Police Service, circa 1971.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-1908

Members of the Edmonton Police Service, circa 1908.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-397

Members of the Edmonton Police Service.

Courtesy, EPS
eps-buffalo-coat-cst-harry-surcon2

Edmonton police Cst. Harry Surcon in a buffalo jacket, which was worn by officers between 1892 and 1978.

Courtesy, EPS

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
125 years of Edmonton police
125th anniversay
Canada 150
Edmonton police 125th anniversary
Edmonton police department
edmonton police service
Edmonton police turns 125
EPS 125
EPS anniversary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News