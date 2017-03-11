Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre back to work after brief illness

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was back at work Saturday morning after being on medical leave for the last 11 days.

Coderre was suffering from a serious urinary infection and had been recovering at home.

READ MORE: Mayor Denis Coderre out for a week with ‘serious infection’

He was expected to return to work Wednesday but extended his leave on advice from his doctors.

The mayor took to Twitter Friday evening to announce his return and thank well-wishers for their support.

I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes during my recovery. Will be back as of tomorrow morning at Erin Sports Assoc breakfast — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) March 10, 2017

His first order of business? Attending the Irishman of the Year Breakfast hosted by the Erin Sports Association.