Saskatoon Blades fall 5-3 to Broncos in first of home and home

In their second last home game of the season, the Saskatoon Blades got out to a 2-0 lead, but then eventually succumbed to the Swift Current Broncos 5-3.

Braylon Shmyr scored twice in less than two minutes in the first period to give the home team an early advantage, but goals from Bronco’s leading scorers Tyler Steenbergen (2) and Aleksi Heponiemi, as well as Connor Chaulk gave the visitors a 4-2 lead. Steenbergen is now tied for first in the Western Hockey League for the most goals.

Evan Fiala scored at 9:48 in the third, but Lane Pederson shut the comeback door for the Blades with a goal deep in the frame for Swift Current.

With the loss, the Blades are now just one point ahead of the Calgary Hitmen, who beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes tonight, for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card playoff spot.

The Blades outshot the Broncos 36 to 28, and Swift Current was 50% on the powerplay.

The two teams face each other Saturday at 7 P.M. in Swift Current at Credit Union i-plex.