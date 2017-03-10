Crime
March 10, 2017 10:38 pm

Biker mob surrounds, beats Uber driver on busy San Francisco highway

By Staff The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – Police are searching for as many as 15 men on motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles who pummeled an Uber

Bdriver after surrounding his vehicle on a San Francisco freeway this week.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that police want help from the public to identify suspects.

The attack occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 when the Uber drive’s white Toyota stopped on the highway for unknown reasons and the group of men surrounded it.

READ MORE: Motorcycle mob surrounds Toronto police car, pulls ‘dangerous’ stunts at high speed

Several witnesses shot video of the Uber driver being assaulted after he got out of his car.

The newspaper reports one video shows the Uber driver falling and tumbling as at least two men punched and kicked him.

Police say the car was also vandalized.

It was unclear how the fight started.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

