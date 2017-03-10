Luxury sports car destroyed in Burlington, Ont., collision
BURLINGTON, Ont. – It was a very expensive collision.
Police say a luxury sports car valued at more than $300,000 slammed into a hydro transformer in Burlington, Ont., on Thursday night.
Images posted online show the car — identified as a McLaren Spider — was destroyed and police say nine homes were left without power.
Halton regional police say the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it left the road.
Investigators say a 47-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to hospital with “significant” injuries to his lower extremities.
They say the 23-year-old male driver, who was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, is charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and over 80 causing bodily harm.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.