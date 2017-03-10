Political book with 266 blank pages is a bestseller on Amazon

A book seemingly about reasons to vote Democrat but filled with blank pages is currently among Amazon’s best-selling books.

Written by Michael J. Knowles, Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide consists of 266 pages. It apparently has a table of contents, chapters and a bibliography, but no words on the pages other than the book and chapter titles. It’s billed in the description as “a political treatise sure to stand the test of time.”

Speaking with Fox News on Thursday, Knowles described the thought process behind his book, an apparent dig at the Democrats.

“When I started researching the book and going through this exhaustive study process, at first I turned to the 2012 Democratic National Convention, and it turned out they were deciding whether or not to include God in their party platform,” the writer said in the interview. “And the Democrats booed God. That’s not good. So I decided probably if I’m going to make a good case to vote for Democrats, probably just leave that chapter blank.”

According to the news station, the book was originally released in February in an attempt to mock the party’ lack of direction.

As of Friday morning, it was Amazon’s bestselling book. The paperback is available for about $10 CDN.

The book filled with nothing is also receiving rave reviews on Amazon.

“If Democrats copied and pasted the contents of this book into their national platform they could become unstoppable,” reads a five star review.

“Exhaustive, yet concise, treatment of the reasons to vote for Democrats. I thoroughly enjoyed this book and recommend it as a teaching tool for any potential voter. This book is truly unparalleled,” reads another.

“An easy read, you just breeze right through it. I was planning on sharing my favorite quote but for some reason, I’m just drawing a blank,” commented James Skinner.

–with a file from The Associated Press