Adorable Japanese couple wear matching outfits every day; give us #relationshipgoals

Never has #OOTD looked this enviable. Bon and Pon, a 60-something couple from Japan, is taking Instagram by storm with their matchy-matchy outfits that prove style is ageless.

The couple has been married for 37 years and their social media handle, @bonpon511, is a nod to their names and their wedding date. Since joining Instagram earlier this year, they have amassed over 260,000 followers.

“It’s fun to wear matching clothes,” Bon said to the BBC. And she said they pay special attention to matching their outfits on holidays.

Their style is in line with the clean and minimal aesthetic that defines Japanese fashion design, and their penchant for gingham, stripes and bright pops of colour prove that moving into your golden years doesn’t have to mean toning down your style.

The whole family seems to have gotten in on it, too — their daughter gifted them matching scarves to commemorate their sartorial sameness.

The comments on their posts — which are mostly tagged in Japanese — are overwhelmingly effusive.

“Just making sure you see these adorable coordinating outfits styled by this goals of a couple,” wrote one follower.

“Ya got to follow this totally adorable couple,” commented another.

“You guys look fantastic, what an inspiration,” said another follower.

Many commenters have also tagged romantic partners imploring them to follow in Bon and Pon’s stylish steps.

Even more inspiring, the couple tag their photos with #over60, #whitehair, #silverhair and #greyhair, giving the face of fashion a more mature look and proving that style is not exclusively the domain of the young.